Chhattisgarh Health Department on Alert After Toxic Cough Syrup Deaths in Neighbouring State

The Chhattisgarh Health Department has issued a high alert following the deaths of 14 children in Madhya Pradesh, supposedly linked to the ingestion of toxic cough syrup. In response, officials are ensuring strict adherence to an advisory on pediatric medicine use, particularly cough syrups and cold medications.

The central government has prohibited the use of such medications for children below two and cautioned against their use for those under five, citing potential adverse health effects. Consequently, Chhattisgarh's health institutions, guided by directives from the Union Ministry, are to enforce these regulations stringently.

Moreover, the Chhattisgarh Food and Drug Administration has bolstered surveillance and enforcement actions, forming inspection teams to audit pharmaceutical factories and medical stores. These measures aim to prevent unauthorized distribution and ensure children's safety by urging parental caution around medication.

(With inputs from agencies.)