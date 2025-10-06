Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Hospital Fire Claims Six Lives in Jaipur

A tragic fire occurred at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, claiming six lives and sparking state intervention. The inferno, which swept through the neuro ICU, started around midnight possibly due to a short circuit. Officials confirmed the fatalities, and five other patients remain in treatment.

The incident has prompted significant public outcry, with relatives accusing hospital staff of negligence. The state government has responded by removing senior officials from their positions and canceling the fire safety agency's contract. Compensation has been announced for the families of the deceased.

A high-level committee has been tasked with investigating the incident, focusing on the hospital's response and safety measures. Senior political figures, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, have visited the site, and a judicial commission is being called for by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to ensure accountability.

