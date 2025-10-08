IMF Reaches Agreement with Papua New Guinea for $220 Million Financing

The International Monetary Fund announced on Tuesday that a staff-level agreement has been reached with Papua New Guinea regarding reviews of some of its financial facilities. This deal could give the Pacific nation access to approximately $220 million in financing.

Subsequently, this agreement will raise the total funds disbursed to Papua New Guinea under these financial arrangements to about $853 million. The IMF continues to provide crucial financial backing to support the country's economic needs.

The agreement reflects the strengthening relationship between the IMF and Papua New Guinea, aiming to bolster the nation's economic stability and growth prospects. Details of the financial review arrangements remain a key focus for both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)