Tainted Cough Syrup: SIT Takes Action Against Pharmaceutical Manufacturer

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh, linked to a tainted cough syrup. The team inspected the manufacturing premises and seized relevant records. The Tamil Nadu government has banned the syrup and ordered its removal from the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:44 IST
A Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police from Madhya Pradesh, is actively investigating the recent deaths of children allegedly caused by consuming a contaminated cough syrup. Sources confirm that the team conducted an extensive probe at the manufacturer's nearby factory on Wednesday.

The SIT's scrutiny extended to visiting the company's registered address in the city, where investigators gathered necessary information for the ongoing inspection. An official involved in the investigation mentioned that the company owner vacated the premises three days prior, and CCTV footage is being reviewed.

The drug manufacturing factory has been sealed following an inspection by the SIT, with local assistance from the Tamil Nadu police. The inspection is part of efforts to unravel the circumstances leading to the tragic loss of young lives due to suspected renal failure, linked to the 'toxic' cough syrup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

