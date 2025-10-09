Left Menu

IMA Urges Justice for Doctor Amid Cough Syrup Tragedy

Following the arrest of a pediatrician due to child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) seeks the intervention of Union Health Minister JP Nadda. Defending the doctor, IMA blames manufacturers and regulatory failures for the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 00:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The arrest of a pediatrician in Madhya Pradesh has sparked a call for intervention from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) following the deaths of multiple children due to a contaminated cough syrup. The IMA has written to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, urging the withdrawal of the case against the doctor.

Highlighting systemic flaws, the IMA condemned the arrest, attributing the tragedy not to the doctor's prescriptions, but to failures by manufacturers and the regulatory oversight bodies. IMA asserts that the primary responsibility lies with those who introduced the adulterated drug into the market, violating the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Amidst a backdrop of systemic failures, the IMA recommends several reforms to enhance drug quality control across India. These include improved regulatory manpower, mandatory contaminant testing, a robust drug recall policy, and enhanced pharmacovigilance. The association emphasizes collaboration with the Ministry to avert future tragedies.

