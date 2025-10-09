Left Menu

Panama Canal Sees Revenue Surge in 2025

The Panama Canal reported a 14.4% rise in revenue to $5.7 billion for fiscal year 2025. Vessel transits also increased by 19.3%, totaling 13,404 for the year ending September 30. These figures are based on preliminary, unaudited data released by the canal authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 01:19 IST
Panama Canal Sees Revenue Surge in 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Panama Canal authority has announced a substantial revenue increase of 14.4% for the fiscal year 2025, reaching $5.7 billion according to preliminary, unaudited figures.

Throughout this period, vessel transits also experienced a notable rise, jumping 19.3% from the previous year, with 13,404 vessels passing through the canal by September 30.

These statistics underscore the vital economic role the Panama Canal continues to play in global trade routes.

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

Argentina's Legislative Showdown: Limiting Presidential Power

 Global
2
Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

Historic Gaza Deal: Israel and Hamas Agree to Hostage Release

 Global
3
Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

Controversy in Ecuador: Detained Protesters Released After Convoy Attack

 Global
4
Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

Trump's Peace Plan: A Step Toward Lasting Calm in the Middle East

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025