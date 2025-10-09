Panama Canal Sees Revenue Surge in 2025

The Panama Canal authority has announced a substantial revenue increase of 14.4% for the fiscal year 2025, reaching $5.7 billion according to preliminary, unaudited figures.

Throughout this period, vessel transits also experienced a notable rise, jumping 19.3% from the previous year, with 13,404 vessels passing through the canal by September 30.

These statistics underscore the vital economic role the Panama Canal continues to play in global trade routes.