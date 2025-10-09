Panama Canal Sees Revenue Surge in 2025
The Panama Canal reported a 14.4% rise in revenue to $5.7 billion for fiscal year 2025. Vessel transits also increased by 19.3%, totaling 13,404 for the year ending September 30. These figures are based on preliminary, unaudited data released by the canal authority.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 01:19 IST
These statistics underscore the vital economic role the Panama Canal continues to play in global trade routes.
