Social Media Giants Under Fire: NYC Lawsuit Alleging Children's Addiction

New York City has launched a legal battle against major social media companies, including Facebook and TikTok, accusing them of contributing to a mental health crisis among children through addictive platforms. The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court, demands compensation for harmful effects caused by these tech giants.

In international news, Israel's refusal to allow the transfer of incubators from a northern Gaza hospital has led to overcrowded conditions, forcing newborns to share oxygen masks. Israel disputes these claims, stating that it facilitates medical equipment transfers within Gaza, further complicating the situation.

Meanwhile, in the corporate sphere, Novo Nordisk's restructuring has led to significant layoffs at its U.S. plant, with the ongoing cuts focusing on manufacturing roles. The company aims to streamline operations under the new leadership of CEO Mike Doustdar.