Tragic Toll: Contaminated Cough Syrup Crisis in India
Sresan Pharma, based in Tamil Nadu, has been linked to the deaths of over 20 children due to contaminated cough syrup. The WHO and CDSCO have recalled the product, while investigations and legal actions are underway. The global health community is on alert for further contamination risks.
A Tamil Nadu-based pharmaceutical company, Sresan Pharma, has come under scrutiny following the tragic deaths of over 20 children believed to have consumed a contaminated cough syrup known as Coldrif. The company's owner was apprehended shortly after the incident, as global health authorities launched a coordinated response.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has already informed the World Health Organisation (WHO) of its swift action which includes recalling the dangerous syrup along with two other brands, RespifreshTR and ReLife. These products did not reach international markets but prompted a nationwide audit of cough syrup manufacturers.
The CDSCO has initiated a comprehensive drive to inspect and ensure safety across India's pharmaceutical sector. Meanwhile, the situation continues to escalate with fresh reports of fatalities and a call for improved safety standards as the Supreme Court considers a public interest litigation for systemic drug safety reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
