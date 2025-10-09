Expansion of Kidwai Institute to Boost Affordable Cancer Care

In a significant development aimed at addressing bed shortages and improving patient care, the state-run Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) will soon enhance its capacity by adding 450 new beds at its existing campus. The announcement was made by officials on Thursday.

During a review meeting at Vikasa Soudha on October 8, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil instructed KMIO officials to quickly prepare a detailed blueprint for the new building. The move comes as the institute grapples with a growing number of patients, far exceeding its 720-bed capacity.

This expansion is part of a broader strategy to prevent private cancer hospitals from poaching patients and to ensure that economically weaker sections receive affordable treatment. In addition to the new block, Peripheral Cancer Centres are set to open in various districts to further decentralize cancer care across Karnataka.