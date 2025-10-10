Left Menu

Early Onset Arthritis: The Rising Tide of Knee Pain in Young Indians

Arthritis, once associated with aging, is affecting younger Indians, particularly in their 30s and 40s, due to lifestyle habits. Dr. Gaurav Gupta highlights the causes including obesity and cultural postures. Prevention through lifestyle changes is crucial, though robotics in knee replacement offers advancements. Early intervention is recommended.

Early Onset Arthritis: The Rising Tide of Knee Pain in Young Indians
Arthritis, once considered an ailment of the elderly, is now increasingly affecting Indians as young as their early 30s. Experts attribute this disturbing trend to changing lifestyles, extended work hours, obesity, and traditional cultural habits.

Dr. Gaurav Gupta, a renowned Knee Replacement Surgeon from Jhansi Orthopaedic Hospital, identifies cultural postures such as sitting cross-legged as contributing factors putting excess pressure on knees. Meanwhile, sedentary urban lifestyles make matters worse, weakening thigh muscles essential for knee support.

Obesity emerges as a major culprit, with every extra kilogram drastically increasing knee joint stress. Prevention remains the best strategy, advocating regular exercise, weight management, and a balanced diet. Robotics in knee replacement surgery promises precision and longevity for those requiring surgical intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

