Delhi Bans Adulterated Coldrif Cough Syrup

The Delhi government has prohibited the sale, purchase, and distribution of Coldrif cough syrup after it was found to contain harmful levels of Diethylene Glycol. The syrup, manufactured in May 2025 by Sresan Pharmaceutical, was deemed unsafe. Stakeholders are urged to comply, and public advisories have been widely disseminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 10:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has announced a ban on the sale, purchase, and distribution of Coldrif cough syrup following an official declaration that the product is 'not of standard quality.'

The product, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer in May 2025, was found to contain 46.28% w/v of Diethylene Glycol, a toxic substance.

Authorities have instructed all parties to cease dealings with the product immediately, and the public is advised against its use due to significant health risks. Cooperation from all stakeholders is essential for the effective enforcement of this advisory.

