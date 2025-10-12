Cyber Showdown: Qantas Airways' Data Breach Revelations

In a recent alarming revelation, Qantas Airways has confirmed falling victim to a cyberattack, compromising sensitive customer data. This breach, marked as one of Australia's most significant in recent history, has exposed personal details of over a million customers.

The prominent airline disclosed that cybercriminals accessed phone numbers, birth dates, and addresses, marking a severe lapse in data security. This attack is linked to the notorious hacker group Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters, known for their high-profile data leaks after ransom deadlines are unmet.

As the investigation unfolds with cybersecurity experts, Qantas is working under a legal injunction to prevent any further dissemination of the stolen information. This incident highlights the growing urgency for robust cyber resilience in Australian corporate sectors, following similar attacks on Optus and Medibank in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)