Cough Syrup Crisis: Tamil Nadu Targets Pharma Concerns Amid Child Deaths

Tamil Nadu has taken decisive action by revoking the license of a cough syrup manufacturer connected to the deaths of several children over the past month. The state's response follows alarming findings that the syrup contained nearly 500 times the permissible limit of diethylene glycol, a highly toxic chemical.

This incident has reignited concerns about the quality of medicines produced by India's pharmaceutical industry, which plays a crucial role as a global exporter. In 2023, similar syrups were linked to fatalities in countries like Cameroon, Gambia, and Uzbekistan, raising international scrutiny of Indian-made pharmaceuticals.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating potential money laundering linked to the company, with searches conducted at several locations. Authorities are increasing oversight and have issued warnings against other domestic syrups found to contain the same chemical. The WHO has also flagged India's regulatory gaps in medicinal syrup testing.

