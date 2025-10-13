Left Menu

Cough Syrup Crisis: Tamil Nadu Targets Pharma Concerns Amid Child Deaths

Tamil Nadu revoked the license of a cough syrup manufacturer linked to child deaths due to toxic diethylene glycol contamination. The incident highlights quality issues in India's pharmaceutical industry, prompting increased scrutiny and legal action against involved parties, while reinforcing concerns about regulatory gaps in domestic drug safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 16:00 IST
Cough Syrup Crisis: Tamil Nadu Targets Pharma Concerns Amid Child Deaths
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tamil Nadu has taken decisive action by revoking the license of a cough syrup manufacturer connected to the deaths of several children over the past month. The state's response follows alarming findings that the syrup contained nearly 500 times the permissible limit of diethylene glycol, a highly toxic chemical.

This incident has reignited concerns about the quality of medicines produced by India's pharmaceutical industry, which plays a crucial role as a global exporter. In 2023, similar syrups were linked to fatalities in countries like Cameroon, Gambia, and Uzbekistan, raising international scrutiny of Indian-made pharmaceuticals.

The Enforcement Directorate is investigating potential money laundering linked to the company, with searches conducted at several locations. Authorities are increasing oversight and have issued warnings against other domestic syrups found to contain the same chemical. The WHO has also flagged India's regulatory gaps in medicinal syrup testing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

Blaze in Mumbai Business Park: A Close Call Resolved

 India
2
Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

Madras High Court Criticizes Delay in Corruption Case Sanctions

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor

Andhra Pradesh Sets Up SIT to Combat Spurious Liquor

 India
4
Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

Unveiling Dharmasthala: New Leads in Mass Burial Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025