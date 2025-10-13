Cough Syrup Crisis: Tamil Nadu Targets Pharma Concerns Amid Child Deaths
Tamil Nadu revoked the license of a cough syrup manufacturer linked to child deaths due to toxic diethylene glycol contamination. The incident highlights quality issues in India's pharmaceutical industry, prompting increased scrutiny and legal action against involved parties, while reinforcing concerns about regulatory gaps in domestic drug safety.
Tamil Nadu has taken decisive action by revoking the license of a cough syrup manufacturer connected to the deaths of several children over the past month. The state's response follows alarming findings that the syrup contained nearly 500 times the permissible limit of diethylene glycol, a highly toxic chemical.
This incident has reignited concerns about the quality of medicines produced by India's pharmaceutical industry, which plays a crucial role as a global exporter. In 2023, similar syrups were linked to fatalities in countries like Cameroon, Gambia, and Uzbekistan, raising international scrutiny of Indian-made pharmaceuticals.
The Enforcement Directorate is investigating potential money laundering linked to the company, with searches conducted at several locations. Authorities are increasing oversight and have issued warnings against other domestic syrups found to contain the same chemical. The WHO has also flagged India's regulatory gaps in medicinal syrup testing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Afghanistan Invites Indian Business Amid Assurances of Stability
PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Offshore Development with Digital Integration
Revolutionizing India's Blue Economy: A Call for Modernization of Fisheries
Strengthening Ties: India and Canada Unite for Economic Growth
Innovate for Consumers: Students Tackle Protection Challenges at Smart India Hackathon 2025