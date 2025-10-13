Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Pharma Scandal: Sresan Pharmaceutical's License Revoked Over Toxic Syrup

The Tamil Nadu-based Sresan Pharmaceutical's manufacturing license has been revoked after their Coldrif cough syrup was found to contain toxic Diethylene Glycol. Linked to child deaths in Madhya Pradesh, the company violated numerous GMP and GLP standards. Owner G Ranganathan was arrested; Enforcement Directorate conducted raids.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-10-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 13-10-2025 17:08 IST
The Tamil Nadu government has fully revoked the manufacturing license of Sresan Pharmaceutical following the distribution of Coldrif, a cough syrup containing toxic Diethylene Glycol.

The tainted medication has been associated with multiple child fatalities in Madhya Pradesh, particularly due to renal failures.

Regulatory bodies identified significant GMP and GLP violations during inspections. The pharmaceutical company's owner, G Ranganathan, faces arrest, while the Enforcement Directorate investigates potential money laundering activities connected to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

