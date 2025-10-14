Left Menu

Australia's Billion-Dollar Boost for U.S. Nuclear Submarine Yards

Australia will make a second billion-dollar payment to support U.S. nuclear submarine shipyards. Under the AUKUS agreement, Australia and the U.S. enhance defense collaborations, eyeing co-production of weapons. Prime Minister Albanese's visit to Washington aims to further solidify military partnerships and joint production initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 14-10-2025 08:46 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 08:46 IST
Australia's Billion-Dollar Boost for U.S. Nuclear Submarine Yards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia is set to inject a second billion-dollar payment into U.S. nuclear submarine shipyards, a move detailed by Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy during his Washington visit. This funding is part of the AUKUS agreement that involves the United States and Britain, focusing on transferring nuclear-powered submarines to Australia.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is poised for an official trip to Washington, the centerpiece of which will be his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss the AUKUS defense partnership. Meanwhile, the Australian government is contributing to the Pentagon's review of the agreement and is confident in its progression, despite not having disclosed a completion timeline.

As part of shifting towards a co-production defense model, Australia plans to manufacture thousands of guided missiles annually. Facilities are geared to commence production by the year's end, catering to U.S. defense needs as well. Australia's efforts with Lockheed Martin in developing a prolonged-range Precision Strike Missile underscore the depth of the collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
J4L Wins Top Honor at NEITA 2025 for Eco-Cultural Tourism Excellence

J4L Wins Top Honor at NEITA 2025 for Eco-Cultural Tourism Excellence

 India
2
Mass Surrender of Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Mass Surrender of Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

 India
3
European Stocks Decline Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

European Stocks Decline Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

 Global
4
China Challenges US Shipbuilding with Ban on South Korean Firm Hanwha Ocean

China Challenges US Shipbuilding with Ban on South Korean Firm Hanwha Ocean

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025