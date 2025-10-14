Pioneering Affordable Healthcare: Saveetha and Apollo's Revolutionary Tie-up

In a landmark agreement poised to transform the landscape of affordable tertiary healthcare in India, Saveetha Medical College & Hospital has partnered with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, in a bid to offer life-saving liver transplants at a significantly reduced cost. Announced on October 14, 2025, at Kurinji Hall, SMCH, this collaboration aims to bridge the gap between elite medical services and public accessibility.

This partnership marks a major stride forward, combining Saveetha's commitment to accessible healthcare with Apollo's renowned expertise in transplant care. The joint effort allows patients from all walks of life to receive world-class liver transplant procedures at half the conventional cost, making it feasible for individuals previously deterred by financial constraints. This cooperation, encapsulating both state-of-the-art science and compassionate philosophy, redefines healthcare norms in the country.

Noteworthy figures such as Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan and Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy from SIMATS, alongside Apollo's Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy and team, attended the MoU signing event. As they fuse medical precision with a social mission, Saveetha and Apollo aim to revolutionize the healthcare narrative in India by making premium medical services affordable to the general populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)