Left Menu

Pioneering Affordable Healthcare: Saveetha and Apollo's Revolutionary Tie-up

Saveetha Medical College & Hospital collaborates with Apollo Hospitals to offer affordable liver transplants in India. This alliance brings world-class care at reduced costs, making life-saving surgeries accessible to all. The partnership combines Apollo's medical expertise with Saveetha's social mission, transforming healthcare accessibility nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:49 IST
Pioneering Affordable Healthcare: Saveetha and Apollo's Revolutionary Tie-up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark agreement poised to transform the landscape of affordable tertiary healthcare in India, Saveetha Medical College & Hospital has partnered with Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, in a bid to offer life-saving liver transplants at a significantly reduced cost. Announced on October 14, 2025, at Kurinji Hall, SMCH, this collaboration aims to bridge the gap between elite medical services and public accessibility.

This partnership marks a major stride forward, combining Saveetha's commitment to accessible healthcare with Apollo's renowned expertise in transplant care. The joint effort allows patients from all walks of life to receive world-class liver transplant procedures at half the conventional cost, making it feasible for individuals previously deterred by financial constraints. This cooperation, encapsulating both state-of-the-art science and compassionate philosophy, redefines healthcare norms in the country.

Noteworthy figures such as Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan and Dr. Deepak Nallaswamy from SIMATS, alongside Apollo's Dr. Ilankumaran Kaliamoorthy and team, attended the MoU signing event. As they fuse medical precision with a social mission, Saveetha and Apollo aim to revolutionize the healthcare narrative in India by making premium medical services affordable to the general populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wells Fargo Triumphs with Profitable Growth Amid Eased Restrictions

Wells Fargo Triumphs with Profitable Growth Amid Eased Restrictions

 Global
2
Azam Khan Rejects Government Security Over Financial Strain

Azam Khan Rejects Government Security Over Financial Strain

 India
3
Kerala Minister Intervenes in School Hijab Row

Kerala Minister Intervenes in School Hijab Row

 India
4
Supreme Court Refuses Alex Jones' $1.4 Billion Judgment Appeal

Supreme Court Refuses Alex Jones' $1.4 Billion Judgment Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025