Marathwada Fights Lumpy Skin Disease with Health Camps
Animal health camps are being organized in Marathwada's flood-affected villages to prevent a disease outbreak. Initiated in Dharashiv, this movement extends to Latur and Beed districts. The effort by MSD benefits farmers and animals by providing treatments and disease prevention education.
- Country:
- India
An initiative to organize animal health camps in flood-stricken villages of the Marathwada region aims at preventing an outbreak of lumpy skin disease and other ailments.
Commencing in Dharashiv district, the movement has now reached Latur and parts of Beed, targeting villages particularly battered by floods from rivers like Manjara, Sina, and Godavari.
Post-flood conditions have catalyzed a rise in tick-borne infections and parasitic infestations, with a heightened risk of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), prompting efforts by Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) Animal Health to directly support hundreds of farmers and thousands of animals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Forgery Unveiled: Latur's Quota Scandal
Temple Generosity: Latur's Siddheshwar and Ratneshwar Temple Donates Rs 25 Lakh to Flood Relief
Latur Zilla Parishad Unveils Seat Reservation Details Ahead of Elections
Tractor Dispute Sparks Violent Clash in Maharashtra's Latur
Latur Schools Transform City with Green Initiative