Tech Surge: Himachal Pradesh Revolutionizes Medical Facilities

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced major upgrades in medical technology, including robotic surgery at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College. Rs 28 crore will fund an MRI machine, while modernizing diagnostic labs. He criticized the previous BJP government for financial mismanagement affecting healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-10-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 21:54 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, revealed significant advancements for medical institutions in Mandi district, emphasizing a shift towards cutting-edge technology.

While announcing robotic surgery at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, he declared a Rs 28 crore allocation for new MRI machinery, aiming to commence services later this year.

Addressing health infrastructure, Sukhu stated his administration's commitment to modern diagnostic labs, with Rs 75 crore earmarked. He also criticized the former BJP regime for mismanaging funds, which he claims hindered healthcare progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Dual impact of AI on renewable transition: Barrier or enabler

Predictive economics gains ground as economists embrace data-driven decision-making

Financial literacy key to balancing mobile finance benefits and risks

Manual scavenging in India persists as structural injustice of caste and governance

