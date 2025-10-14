Tech Surge: Himachal Pradesh Revolutionizes Medical Facilities

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, revealed significant advancements for medical institutions in Mandi district, emphasizing a shift towards cutting-edge technology.

While announcing robotic surgery at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, he declared a Rs 28 crore allocation for new MRI machinery, aiming to commence services later this year.

Addressing health infrastructure, Sukhu stated his administration's commitment to modern diagnostic labs, with Rs 75 crore earmarked. He also criticized the former BJP regime for mismanaging funds, which he claims hindered healthcare progress.

