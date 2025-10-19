Festive Binge: Swiggy, magicpin see spike in food delivery orders

As India revels in the spirit of the festive season, food delivery platforms Swiggy and magicpin have reported a massive surge in orders, highlighting how culinary cravings are now central to the country's celebrations.

Anshoo Sharma, CEO & Co-founder of magicpin, India's third-largest food delivery platform, told PTI the platform is gearing up for even higher volumes as Diwali approaches.

''We expect to double last year's numbers on food delivery,'' Sharma added.

Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer of Swiggy's Food Marketplace, shared that cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata led the indulgence, while emerging hubs like Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vadodara joined in with equal enthusiasm.

According to Bhakoo, choco lava cakes topped dessert orders across metros, while Kolkata's long-standing love for biryani remained intact.

''The data reflects one clear trend -- food delivery has become the heart of how India celebrates together,'' he added. Echoing similar sentiments, magicpin CEO and co-founder Sharma noted that vegetarian and thali orders surged by nearly 40 per cent around Navratri across the platform's active markets. Post-Dussehra, there was a marked rebound in demand for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian cuisines, as consumers returned to their regular dining preferences, Sharma said.

magicpin also reported a 2.5x spike in bulk and party food delivery orders after Navratri. The momentum continued into the second week of October, with a 30 per cent jump in food delivery orders on October 10 compared to regular days.

