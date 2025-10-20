Inconsistent Growth Shadows Cancer Research in Emerging Economies

A recent study highlights the inconsistent growth in cancer-related clinical research across low and middle-income countries, including India, since 2001. Despite economic growth, these nations lag behind high-income countries in the number and complexity of clinical trials.

Published in 'CANCER', the study analyzes data from the World Bank and ClinicalTrials.gov, revealing that 16,977 cancer trials were registered in LMICs between 2001 and 2020. While India increased its registrations from 54 to 126 between 2001-2005 and 2016-2020, respective disparities remain across regions.

Authors from the Latin American Cooperative Oncology Group stress the need for dedicated support for LMICs to enhance cancer research. They note that economic growth alone doesn't ensure progress, as countries like China and South Korea have succeeded independently, while others display uneven advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)