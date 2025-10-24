Left Menu

Biopeak and Modern Mayr Medicine: A Revolutionary Partnership for Preventive Health in India

Biopeak, India's pioneering precision health platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Austria's Modern Mayr Medicine to offer customized health programs in India. Combining traditional health wisdom with modern AI, they aim to enhance preventive healthcare, focusing on longevity and proactive health management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-10-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 24-10-2025 12:04 IST
Biopeak, India's first full-stack precision health and wellness platform, has launched a strategic alliance with Austria's Modern Mayr Medicine to revolutionize preventive healthcare in India.

This partnership will offer culturally tailored wellness programs adapted to Indian lifestyles, blending Dr. F.X. Mayr's century-old health philosophy with Biopeak's AI-powered personalized health model. The collaboration seeks to shift the focus from reactive treatment towards preventive care, prioritizing healthspan and longevity.

Experts from Modern Mayr will work with Biopeak to enhance its nutrition, therapy, and lifestyle programs ahead of a 2026 launch. This initiative underscores a new era in health management, combining traditional wisdom with modern diagnostics to empower individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

