West Auckland and North Shore Dialysis Services Boosted with New Machines & Hours

In a major boost to kidney healthcare services in Auckland, Health Minister Simeon Brown has announced a substantial upgrade to dialysis infrastructure across West Auckland and the North Shore. The initiative includes the installation of 35 new dialysis machines and the launch of extended treatment hours at the Waitākere Dialysis Unit, which will provide much-needed flexibility and access for patients managing chronic kidney disease.

Upgraded Equipment for Better Outcomes

Of the 35 state-of-the-art dialysis machines being introduced, 14 have already been installed at the Waitākere Dialysis Unit. The remaining 21 are slated for delivery to the Community Dialysis Centre in Albany on Auckland's North Shore. These new machines replace aging infrastructure and are expected to significantly improve the quality, efficiency, and reliability of dialysis treatment.

Minister Brown emphasised the importance of this upgrade:

“Dialysis is a critical service for thousands of New Zealanders. This investment will ensure more Aucklanders can receive treatment closer to home, at times that suit their lives.”

This upgrade comes at a critical time, as demand for dialysis continues to grow across New Zealand, particularly in urban areas where population pressures are high. The modern machines also align with the Government's broader objective of revitalising public health infrastructure and delivering services that are more responsive to patient needs.

Evening Dialysis Offers Greater Flexibility

A key component of the announcement is the introduction of evening dialysis sessions at the Waitākere Dialysis Unit. By extending service hours beyond the traditional daytime slots, patients who are employed or have family responsibilities will have more flexible options for accessing their treatment.

“By extending operating hours, we’re not only reducing pressure on daytime capacity but offering greater flexibility for those juggling work, family, and other commitments,” Brown said.

The new schedule is expected to particularly benefit working-age patients who previously had to take time off work or endure long waits to secure a daytime dialysis slot. The extended hours also offer a more patient-friendly approach, enabling care that fits better into the daily lives of those affected.

Reduced Travel Time and Improved Convenience

For many patients in West Auckland who currently travel to the North Shore for treatment, the expansion of services in Waitākere comes as a welcome relief. The ability to transfer to a closer facility will cut down travel time, reduce transportation costs, and lessen the physical and emotional burden associated with long commutes to receive care.

“This is not just about machines and operating hours—it’s about providing healthcare that respects people’s time and personal circumstances,” Brown said.

New Dialyser Technology: Safer and More Effective Treatment

Alongside the new machines, patients in the region will also gain access to an innovative dialyser offering a “Haemodiafiltration-like” experience. This next-generation technology enhances the dialysis process by improving the clearance of toxins and reducing complications such as hypotensive episodes (sudden drops in blood pressure), which can be a common side effect of traditional dialysis treatments.

This more advanced treatment is expected to improve patient stability during sessions and contribute to better long-term outcomes.

Strengthening the Health System Where It Counts

Minister Brown highlighted that these changes are part of the Government’s broader commitment to a patient-centred, efficient, and accessible healthcare system.

“Improving dialysis access across West Auckland and the North Shore strengthens our health system where it matters most. It provides life-saving, flexible, and patient-centred care, allowing more New Zealanders to receive treatment closer to home.”

The upgrades mark a tangible step toward building a more resilient health system that not only responds to growing patient demand but also prioritises convenience, modernisation, and care quality.

As the healthcare system evolves to meet the needs of a diverse and growing population, these changes reflect a meaningful commitment to improving chronic disease management—especially for those dealing with the ongoing demands of dialysis.