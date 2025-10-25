Push For Poshan: Uniting Forces for a Nutritional Revolution in India

In a bid to ignite India's nutrition agenda with unified efforts, Rise Against Hunger India, in collaboration with The Good Sight, will conduct a significant summit titled "Push For Poshan – A Collective Movement for Nutrition" on October 25 at New Delhi's India International Centre.

The event will bring together an array of influential voices from public health, academia, and community organizations to emphasize the critical role of nutrition in the national development narrative, as stated by Dola Mohapatra, CEO of Rise Against Hunger India. It aligns with government initiatives to enhance nutrition outcomes and aims to highlight lesser-known aspects of nutrition, unveil innovative practices, and honor grassroots change-makers.

More than 15 global and national organizations dedicated to nutrition will be represented. A keynote by Dr. SubbaRao M Gavaravarapu will be a focal point, and thematic discussions will delve into life-stage nutrition, sustainable food systems, and groundbreaking innovations, underscoring the integration of gender considerations and climate factors in food choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)