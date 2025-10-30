Take steps to reduce mortality rate in govt hospitals: Maharashtra minister Mushrif to officials

Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif on Thursday directed immediate measures to reduce the mortality rate in government hospitals.

Taking serious note of the rise in deaths at St George Hospital in Mumbai, Mushrif convened an emergency meeting with Medical Education Secretary Dheeraj Kumar, Director Dr Ajay Chandanwale as well as deans and medical superintendents of J J and St George hospitals, among others.

Mushrif instructed officials to ensure adequate manpower, funds and equipment on a priority basis to bring immediate improvement in hospital services.

''He also directed an increase in ICU beds, availability of doctors, medicines and modern medical equipment, and the preparation of a long-term improvement plan. The minister pointed out that many patients are referred from private hospitals in critical condition, which contributes to higher ICU mortality rates in government facilities,'' a statement issued by the department said.

''The overall mortality rate in government hospitals has shown a steady decline between 2022 and 2025. While 2,040 patients were successfully discharged after treatment in 2022, the number rose to 7,407 in 2025.The Medical Education Department has initiated a transparent inquiry and formulated a robust corrective action plan to further improve the quality of hospital services,'' Mushrif said.

Immediate measures include urgent provision of specialist doctors and essential medicines in ICUs and transfer of critically ill patients to Sir J J Hospital in well-equipped ambulances when necessary, the statement said.

''Long-term measures include increasing manpower, medicine stock and ICU beds at St George Hospital, reviewing all government medical colleges in Mumbai and across the state to enhance service quality, and conducting a monthly review of mortality rates. The government will ensure priority allocation of funds, human resources and medicines,'' it added.

