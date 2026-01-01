Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Deoranjan Kumar Singh Takes the Helm

In a pivotal government move, Odisha has announced a significant reshuffle within its top bureaucratic ranks. Senior IAS officer, Deoranjan Kumar Singh, assumes the role of Development Commissioner-cum-additional Chief Secretary, according to an official notification issued Thursday.

The reshuffle follows the recent appointment of Anu Gerg as the new Chief Secretary of Odisha and encompasses various critical roles. Hemant Sharma is retained in critical industry-related posts, while Shubha Sarma remains influential within multiple departments, suggesting a strategic alignment within the government structure.

Further changes include Madhumita Rath's appointment as Collector & District Magistrate, Nayagarh, and Akshay Sunil Agrawal taking a similar role in Gajapati. These moves signal focused efforts to bolster state administration and improve service delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)