Chaos in Al-Fashir: Hospital Raided Amidst RSF Assault
The last functioning hospital in al-Fashir, Sudan, was raided amid an RSF assault, raising fears of hundreds killed. Communication is cut, and many have fled the city. Rights groups allege ethnic cleansing by RSF amid ongoing conflict in Darfur. Satellite images suggest evidence of violence at the hospital.
The last operational hospital in al-Fashir, Sudan, has reportedly been stormed by a paramilitary force, potentially leaving hundreds dead, according to the World Health Organization and a Sudanese official.
Communication and verification challenges persist as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces took control of the city, leaving doctors unreachable. The RSF has denied these claims, framing them as misinformation and dismissing accusations against them.
With over 36,000 people having fled due to the conflict, concerns of ethnic cleansing and revenge killings remain high. Satellite imagery reviews reveal scenes suggesting human remains surrounding the town's attacked Saudi Hospital.
(With inputs from agencies.)
