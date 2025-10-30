Left Menu

Chaos in Al-Fashir: Hospital Raided Amidst RSF Assault

The last functioning hospital in al-Fashir, Sudan, was raided amid an RSF assault, raising fears of hundreds killed. Communication is cut, and many have fled the city. Rights groups allege ethnic cleansing by RSF amid ongoing conflict in Darfur. Satellite images suggest evidence of violence at the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-10-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 21:36 IST
Chaos in Al-Fashir: Hospital Raided Amidst RSF Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The last operational hospital in al-Fashir, Sudan, has reportedly been stormed by a paramilitary force, potentially leaving hundreds dead, according to the World Health Organization and a Sudanese official.

Communication and verification challenges persist as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces took control of the city, leaving doctors unreachable. The RSF has denied these claims, framing them as misinformation and dismissing accusations against them.

With over 36,000 people having fled due to the conflict, concerns of ethnic cleansing and revenge killings remain high. Satellite imagery reviews reveal scenes suggesting human remains surrounding the town's attacked Saudi Hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buying surges

Gold demand in India falls 16 pc in Q3 2025 on high prices; investment buyin...

 India
2
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025