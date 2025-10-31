Delhi Health Workers End Strike After Promises from Municipal Body

The strike by contractual Multi-Tasking Staff (Public Health) workers in Delhi has been called off. This follows assurances from a committee formed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, according to Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh's Friday statement.

A 10-member panel was tasked with reviewing the workers' demands and engaging in discussions with their representatives. The committee pledged that all legitimate concerns would be addressed lawfully, aligning with municipal regulations.

Highlighting the essential role these workers play in combating diseases like dengue and malaria, the Delhi Mayor assured resolution of their issues through a transparent process. Officials are instructed to act based on the committee's findings and adhere to the rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)