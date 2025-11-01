Left Menu

Healthcare Crisis: Delhi HC Addresses RML Hospital's Facility Shortcomings

The Delhi High Court reviews a plea concerning inadequate medical facilities at RML Hospital. The court seeks responses from hospital authorities on issues like lacking Nucleic Acid Testing and essential medicines. An NGO petition highlights risks from non-functional NAT machines, threatening patient safety and access.

The Delhi High Court is examining a petition that highlights serious deficiencies in medical services at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. The court has prompted hospital authorities for their official take on allegations regarding the unavailability of critical medical facilities.

Specifically, the petition addresses the lack of Nucleic Acid Testing (NAT), essential for identifying infections like HIV, as well as a shortage of crucial medications. Notably, the court has asked the medical superintendent to submit a detailed affidavit in response to these allegations.

Filed by the NGO Kutumb, the petition stresses the implications of a non-functional NAT machine and inadequate medical supplies, which severely impact marginalized patients. The matter is scheduled for further deliberation on December 17, as the court seeks accountability from both the hospital and the central government.

