Hostel Horror: Food Poisoning Outbreak in Telangana

A food poisoning incident has taken its toll on as many as 52 students at a state-run welfare hostel in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana. The affected students were hospitalized immediately after experiencing severe vomiting and stomach-aches following their dinner on Friday night, officials confirmed.

Situated in Dharmavaram, Itikyala mandal, the hostel quickly sought medical attention at a government hospital, where doctors declared the students clinically stable. Authorities revealed that out of the initial 52, 32 students have been discharged, while others continue to be monitored under strict observation. Official sources report that a camp is being operated at the hostel premises for continued care.

This alarming occurrence captured the attention of the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), led by former High Court Judge Justice Shameem Akther. The TGHRC initiated a prompt inquiry and demanded the state's Chief Secretary deliver a comprehensive report by November 24, an official press release stated. This development comes amidst rising concern about food safety standards in state-run institutions.

