India's Escalating Infection Rates: A Growing Concern

In a recent report by the Indian Council of Medical Research, it was found that 11.1% of 4.5 lakh patients tested showed pathogens, with an increase in cases from 10.7% to 11.5% in early 2025. This rise signals a need for rigorous monitoring to preempt future epidemics.

A recent report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) brings to light an increase in pathogen detection among patients. The report indicates that 11.1 per cent of patients tested through the ICMR's network of laboratories were found to have viral pathogens, raising health concerns.

The data, spanning the first two quarters of 2025, highlights a rise from 10.7 per cent in the first quarter to 11.5 per cent in the second quarter. Experts signal that this rise, albeit small, could forewarn future epidemic risks.

With over 40 lakh samples tested since 2014, the need for enhanced infection tracking has become crucial. The expanding VRDL network now covers 165 laboratories, offering an early warning system to curb potential outbreaks.

