Ex-Servicemen Bolster Security at PGIMER: Enhancing Safety and Service

PGIMER has inducted 287 ex-servicemen to reinforce its security team, bringing the total to 1,000. The move aims to enhance the institute's operational efficiency and safety while honoring the continued contribution of veterans. This inclusion promises a secure, patient-friendly environment.

Updated: 02-11-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:56 IST
In a significant move to bolster security, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has inducted 287 ex-servicemen, increasing its security personnel count to 1,000. This strategic reinforcement is expected to elevate the safety and operational efficiency of the institute.

Director Dr. Vivek Lal emphasized the invaluable contributions of these ex-servicemen, citing their discipline, vigilance, and crisis management skills. Dr. Lal noted that this initiative aligns with PGIMER's commitment to creating a safer, more patient-friendly environment.

The ex-servicemen, inducted through the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation, bring years of experience from the Indian armed forces. Their inclusion sets a new standard for public institutions by integrating national service veterans into civilian roles, ensuring a secure atmosphere for patients, staff, and visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

