Ex-Servicemen Bolster Security at PGIMER: Enhancing Safety and Service

In a significant move to bolster security, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has inducted 287 ex-servicemen, increasing its security personnel count to 1,000. This strategic reinforcement is expected to elevate the safety and operational efficiency of the institute.

Director Dr. Vivek Lal emphasized the invaluable contributions of these ex-servicemen, citing their discipline, vigilance, and crisis management skills. Dr. Lal noted that this initiative aligns with PGIMER's commitment to creating a safer, more patient-friendly environment.

The ex-servicemen, inducted through the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation, bring years of experience from the Indian armed forces. Their inclusion sets a new standard for public institutions by integrating national service veterans into civilian roles, ensuring a secure atmosphere for patients, staff, and visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)