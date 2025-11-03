Delhi High Court Upholds FSSAI's ORS Labeling Ban

The Delhi High Court has upheld a crucial decision made by the Foods Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), maintaining the ban on Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) labeling for fruit-based, non-carbonated, or ready-to-drink beverages. This decision comes amidst significant health concerns outlined by the FSSAI and applies industry-wide.

Justice Sachin Datta, in an order dated October 31, declined to interfere with the FSSAI directives from mid-October, with the court acknowledging the potential adverse health impacts of misusing ORS branding on products not meeting the required medical specifications. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd's challenge to these orders was dismissed.

During the hearing, Dr Reddy's Laboratories proposed adjustments to its current stock but received no court directive for relief. However, the FSSAI was urged to assess inventory-related appeals if presented formally. This ruling reinforces the FSSAI's position against misleading product labels under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)