Delhi High Court Upholds FSSAI's ORS Labeling Ban

The Delhi High Court upheld the FSSAI's ban on labeling Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) for non-medical beverages, emphasizing consumer health risks. The decision, challenged by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, reinforces strict standards for ORS usage in product branding. The court encourages FSSAI consideration of inventory-specific appeals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 15:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has upheld a crucial decision made by the Foods Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), maintaining the ban on Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) labeling for fruit-based, non-carbonated, or ready-to-drink beverages. This decision comes amidst significant health concerns outlined by the FSSAI and applies industry-wide.

Justice Sachin Datta, in an order dated October 31, declined to interfere with the FSSAI directives from mid-October, with the court acknowledging the potential adverse health impacts of misusing ORS branding on products not meeting the required medical specifications. Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd's challenge to these orders was dismissed.

During the hearing, Dr Reddy's Laboratories proposed adjustments to its current stock but received no court directive for relief. However, the FSSAI was urged to assess inventory-related appeals if presented formally. This ruling reinforces the FSSAI's position against misleading product labels under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)

