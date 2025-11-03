Breakthrough: Akshayakalpa Organic Unveils High-Protein Milk in Major Cities

Akshayakalpa Organic introduced a new high-protein milk variant on Monday, expanding its diverse product lineup that includes protein-rich paneer and nutritious snacks made from peanuts and ragi.

The high-protein milk aims to enhance nutrition accessibility for Indian consumers, according to a company statement. It will be available in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai and can be ordered through the Akshayakalpa App and Swiggy throughout November.

Developed using ultrafiltration technology, this organic cow milk-based product provides 25 grams of protein per 250 ml serving and is lactose-free. Shashi Kumar, the company's Founder and CEO, noted the importance of protein in a healthy diet and reaffirmed their commitment to clean nutrition solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)