Breakthrough: Akshayakalpa Organic Unveils High-Protein Milk in Major Cities
Akshayakalpa Organic has launched a high-protein milk, expanding its range to include paneer and snacks. The milk, available in major Indian cities, contains 25 grams of protein per serving and is lactose-free. This initiative is part of the company's goal to provide clean, functional nutrition.
Akshayakalpa Organic introduced a new high-protein milk variant on Monday, expanding its diverse product lineup that includes protein-rich paneer and nutritious snacks made from peanuts and ragi.
The high-protein milk aims to enhance nutrition accessibility for Indian consumers, according to a company statement. It will be available in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai and can be ordered through the Akshayakalpa App and Swiggy throughout November.
Developed using ultrafiltration technology, this organic cow milk-based product provides 25 grams of protein per 250 ml serving and is lactose-free. Shashi Kumar, the company's Founder and CEO, noted the importance of protein in a healthy diet and reaffirmed their commitment to clean nutrition solutions.
