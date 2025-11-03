Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party Criticizes Government Amid Delhi's Pollution Crisis

The Aam Aadmi Party has criticized the Delhi government for failing to manage pollution levels, calling it a public health emergency. The party alleges that BJP leaders are ignoring local issues in favor of political campaigns elsewhere. Meanwhile, concerned citizens demand urgent action to address air quality.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a scathing critique of the Delhi government's handling of the city's pollution crisis, which the party describes as a "public health emergency." The national capital has been grappling with hazardous air quality levels, prompting the AAP to accuse the administration of neglect.

Despite the rising concerns, the BJP has yet to issue an official response. Senior AAP figures, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have expressed frustration, stating that while Delhi "gasps for breath," BJP leaders are busy with election campaigns in other states like Bihar.

AAP's Delhi unit president, Saurabh Bharadwaj, highlighted the plight of residents enduring the city's "poisonous" air quality. He mentioned that "Warrior Moms," a group advocating for children's right to clean air, has appealed to health officials for intervention. Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia further commented that the toxicity lies not just in the air but also in the attitudes of governing officials.

