Rabid Dog Attack Sparks Health Emergency in Ilkal

A rabid dog caused chaos in Ilkal on Monday, sending 15 people, including five children, to the hospital. Senior health officials confirmed multiple attacks across various areas, resulting in significant injuries.

All victims received anti-rabies injections, and those with severe injuries were administered immunoglobulin. Five individuals were referred to the district hospital for further care.

Local authorities have been instructed to capture the dog, as the community remains on high alert following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)