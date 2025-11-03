Left Menu

Rabid Dog Attack Sparks Health Emergency in Ilkal

A rabid dog attacked 15 people, including five children, in Ilkal. The victims were hospitalized, receiving anti-rabies and immunoglobulin treatments. Municipal authorities are working to capture the dog.

A rabid dog caused chaos in Ilkal on Monday, sending 15 people, including five children, to the hospital. Senior health officials confirmed multiple attacks across various areas, resulting in significant injuries.

All victims received anti-rabies injections, and those with severe injuries were administered immunoglobulin. Five individuals were referred to the district hospital for further care.

Local authorities have been instructed to capture the dog, as the community remains on high alert following the incident.

