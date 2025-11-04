Glimmers of Resolution in Prolonged U.S. Government Shutdown

The U.S. Capitol witnessed signs of a breakthrough in the lengthy government shutdown, with Senate Republicans and Democrats hinting at a potential compromise to end the gridlock.

The 34-day standoff between Congress and President Donald Trump led to the suspension of federal programs, affecting low-income support, military pay, and airport operations. An estimated $1.7 trillion in discretionary funding remains in limbo.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed cautious optimism over the shutdown's resolution, while Senate Democrats emphasize a link to healthcare subsidy extensions. With bipartisan negotiations ongoing, committee efforts aim to break the deadlock, though looming uncertainties persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)