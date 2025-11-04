Hasten Biopharma Sets New Benchmark in Asia-Pacific Healthcare Expansion

Hasten Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has reached a pivotal milestone in its strategic expansion across the Asia-Pacific region. With the completion of 70 Marketing Authorization Transfers (MAT), Hasten has established a comprehensive commercial network spanning Southeast Asia, Australia, Korea, Hong Kong SAR, and Taiwan, Province of China.

This accomplishment marks the successful implementation of Hasten's Asia-Pacific commercialization strategy, which began with acquiring the commercial rights to a portfolio of branded products across eight countries in June 2024. Within just ten months, Hasten transitioned from MAT transfers to a revenue-generating platform, leveraging local expertise to ensure rapid market access.

Hasten's success is hinged on precise localization and partnerships, such as with DKSH, to lead the chronic disease market in Thailand and beyond. CEO Liu Wenjun emphasizes the importance of a holistic strategy and collaboration in navigating the complexities of global expansion while EVP Peggy Fung highlights the potential in Southeast Asia's evolving health landscape.

