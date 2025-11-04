Thailand Revvs Up for Extended MotoGP Run
Thailand aims to extend its MotoGP hosting tenure from 2027 to 2031, as its current contract ends next year. With a government-approved budget of 3.9 billion baht, the country has been a prominent host since 2018, leveraging its role as a regional tourism hub.
Thailand is gearing up to stretch its role as a MotoGP host, setting its sights on an extension from 2027 to 2031, government sources revealed on Tuesday. The decision comes as the nation's current MotoGP contract concludes next year.
To support this ambition, the Thai cabinet has sanctioned a budget ceiling of 3.9 billion baht (approximately $119 million) for organizing the international motorcycle race over the proposed five-year period, government spokesman Airin Phanrit announced to the media.
Having hosted the prestigious MotoGP event since 2018, Thailand has firmly established itself as a significant player in the worldwide motorsports arena, benefiting from its reputation as a major tourism destination in the region.
