Canada's Bold Budget: Infrastructure, Defense, and Economic Transformation

Canada's much-anticipated federal budget will introduce a C$50 billion local infrastructure fund to support vital projects, including housing and transportation, according to sources. This ambitious plan seeks to boost the nation's health and economic sectors.

The budget also aims to overhaul Canada's defense strategy by phasing out aging military fleets, while new equipment is lined up to enhance capabilities, backed by increased defense funding. Prime Minister Mark Carney aims to drive substantial fiscal stimulus to reroute Canada's economic dependence away from the United States.

Economists forecast a significant fiscal deficit for 2025/26, estimated between C$70 billion and C$100 billion. Moreover, a billion-dollar initiative will focus on attracting top-tier talent from the United States, though it may involve reducing a national reforestation program. Official responses are still awaited as details unfold.

