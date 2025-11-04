Canada's Bold Budget: Infrastructure, Defense, and Economic Transformation
Canada's upcoming budget includes a C$50 billion infrastructure fund for projects like housing and transport. It plans to phase out older military fleets for cost efficiency, introduce major fiscal stimulus, and shift the economy to be less reliant on the US. The deficit for 2025/26 could hit C$100 billion, while $1 billion is earmarked to attract top talent.
Canada's much-anticipated federal budget will introduce a C$50 billion local infrastructure fund to support vital projects, including housing and transportation, according to sources. This ambitious plan seeks to boost the nation's health and economic sectors.
The budget also aims to overhaul Canada's defense strategy by phasing out aging military fleets, while new equipment is lined up to enhance capabilities, backed by increased defense funding. Prime Minister Mark Carney aims to drive substantial fiscal stimulus to reroute Canada's economic dependence away from the United States.
Economists forecast a significant fiscal deficit for 2025/26, estimated between C$70 billion and C$100 billion. Moreover, a billion-dollar initiative will focus on attracting top-tier talent from the United States, though it may involve reducing a national reforestation program. Official responses are still awaited as details unfold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi's Varanasi Visit: Key Highlights
Indian Hero: Dipsy the Brave Sniffer Dog Honored by Prime Minister Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins mega roadshow in Patna.
Prime Minister Modi's Reverent Visit to Patna Sahib Gurdwara
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches Rs one lakh crore RDI Fund to spur private sector investments in research and development.