Nepal's New Political Era Begins with Rapper-Turned-Politician as Prime Minister
Balendra Shah, known for his roots as a rapper, has been sworn in as Nepal's 47th Prime Minister. This transition follows the ousting of the K P Sharma Oli government amid substantial Gen-Z protests. Shah's new political chapter signifies a shift in the country's leadership dynamics.
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In a remarkable turn of events, Balendra Shah, known widely as 'Balen', has taken the oath as Nepal's 47th Prime Minister. Balen, who initially gained fame as a rapper, transitions into this prominent role at a crucial period for Nepal.
The swearing-in ceremony marks the climax of political turbulence that saw the end of the K P Sharma Oli administration. The change was largely driven by a wave of Gen-Z protests reflecting significant discontent among the youth regarding the previous leadership.
With Balen's appointment, hopes are pinned on a fresh approach to governance. The political fraternity, as well as global allies like India, keep a keen eye on how Shah will navigate the challenges ahead, especially in fostering stronger India-Nepal relations as articulated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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