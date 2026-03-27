Nepal's New Political Era Begins with Rapper-Turned-Politician as Prime Minister

In a remarkable turn of events, Balendra Shah, known widely as 'Balen', has taken the oath as Nepal's 47th Prime Minister. Balen, who initially gained fame as a rapper, transitions into this prominent role at a crucial period for Nepal.

The swearing-in ceremony marks the climax of political turbulence that saw the end of the K P Sharma Oli administration. The change was largely driven by a wave of Gen-Z protests reflecting significant discontent among the youth regarding the previous leadership.

With Balen's appointment, hopes are pinned on a fresh approach to governance. The political fraternity, as well as global allies like India, keep a keen eye on how Shah will navigate the challenges ahead, especially in fostering stronger India-Nepal relations as articulated by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)