Jharkhand Gears Up for Statewide Blood Donation Drive
Jharkhand is set to conduct a blood donation campaign from November 12-28 as part of its foundation day celebrations. The initiative, organized by the state blood transfusion council and headed by Ajoy Kumar Singh, emphasizes safety and will hold banks accountable to standard operating procedures.
A sweeping blood donation campaign is poised to unfold across Jharkhand from November 12-28, coinciding with the state's foundation day revelries on November 15, an official confirmed on Tuesday.
At a meeting led by Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Ajoy Kumar Singh, the Jharkhand state blood transfusion council announced the crucial move to increase blood availability. Singh stressed the collective duty to ensure that safe blood enters the system.
Officials have been tasked with raising awareness about this voluntary campaign across both urban and rural areas, as stated in an official release. Singh also warned that blood banks not following proper protocols would face closure, insisting any deficiencies be promptly corrected.
