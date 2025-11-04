Tragic Demise: Two Cancer Patients Allegedly Commit Suicide in Gurugram

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, two elderly women suffering from cancer allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Gurugram, police reported on Tuesday. The shocking occurrences have drawn attention to the intense mental strain endured by patients battling advanced stages of cancer.

The first incident, reported from the Sector 56 area, involved 62-year-old Jyoti Wadhwa. Facing advanced cancer and severe mental distress, Wadhwa left her family home early Tuesday morning and allegedly jumped from the third-floor terrace. Despite being rushed to a hospital, she was declared dead. Family members revealed she struggled with insomnia, even with medication, while police emphasized the absence of a suicide note.

Another tragedy unfolded in Sector 43 as 65-year-old Anita, also suffering from cancer, allegedly ended her life by jumping from the eighth floor of her building on Monday night. Currently undergoing treatment in Delhi, Anita succumbed to distress caused by her illness. Authorities have yet to discover any suspicious circumstances or a suicide note in either case, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)