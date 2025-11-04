Protestors Target Civil Surgeon Over Madhya Pradesh Healthcare Woes
Right-wing activists targeted civil surgeon S B Khare in Madhya Pradesh for failing to improve healthcare facilities, leading to the arrest of four individuals. The incident, involving face blackening, occurred as Khare was leaving his clinic. The protest highlighted ongoing grievances regarding district healthcare services.
In a dramatic protest, right-wing activists blackened the face of civil surgeon S B Khare in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, accusing him of failing to address pressing health facility issues. Law enforcement officials have since arrested four individuals in connection with the bold demonstration.
The incident took place on Monday as Dr. Khare exited his private clinic, preparing to attend to his official responsibilities in Sidhi. A group, led by activist Vivek Pandey, confronted him, voicing dissatisfaction with the district's health services.
In his complaint, Dr. Khare reported not only the defacement but also death threats. Police swiftly intervened, detaining Pandey and three others, as investigations continue into the activists' grievances and motives.
