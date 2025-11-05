Indore's Illegal Momo Plant Shut Down Amid Health Concerns
The Indore administration shut down an illegal momo manufacturing plant due to excessive use of Ajinomoto, posing health risks, particularly for pregnant women and children under 12. The plant, found without a valid license and maintaining unhygienic conditions, was supplying momos to fast food outlets, prompting a detailed investigation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant crackdown on food adulteration, the Indore administration has shut down an illegal momo plant, citing excessive use of Ajinomoto beyond permissible limits.
Commonly known as monosodium glutamate (MSG), Ajinomoto is a flavor enhancer that can be harmful in high quantities, particularly impacting pregnant women and children under 12.
The plant, operating without a valid license, also failed hygiene standards, prompting authorities to halt operations and commence a detailed investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indore
- momo
- illegal
- plant
- Ajinomoto
- MSG
- health
- adulteration
- investigation
- license
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Health and Market Pressures: From Bird Flu to Bidding Wars
Protestors Target Civil Surgeon Over Madhya Pradesh Healthcare Woes
FTSE 100 Steadies Amid Global Market Turmoil: A Healthcare Boost
Navi Mumbai Airport Teams Up with Apollo Hospitals for 24/7 Healthcare
Navi Mumbai Airport's New Healthcare Partnership Launches