Indore's Illegal Momo Plant Shut Down Amid Health Concerns

In a significant crackdown on food adulteration, the Indore administration has shut down an illegal momo plant, citing excessive use of Ajinomoto beyond permissible limits.

Commonly known as monosodium glutamate (MSG), Ajinomoto is a flavor enhancer that can be harmful in high quantities, particularly impacting pregnant women and children under 12.

The plant, operating without a valid license, also failed hygiene standards, prompting authorities to halt operations and commence a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)