India Upskilling Public Health: New Modules for Chemical Emergency Response

The Centre, with NCDC and NDMA, has launched training modules to bolster public health responses to chemical hazards. Through technical support from WHO India, modules focus on preparedness, surveillance, and response. Chemical Emergency Rapid Response Teams will receive training to manage and mitigate health risks from chemical exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:18 IST
The Centre has unveiled new training modules aimed at enhancing the preparedness of public health professionals for swift responses to chemical hazards. Developed in collaboration with the National Centre for Disease Control and the National Disaster Management Authority, these modules are supported by the World Health Organization India.

The program comprises three specialized modules focusing on preparedness, surveillance, and response to chemical emergencies. Each district is expected to form a Chemical Emergency Rapid Response Team, integrating personnel from health and emergency services.

In response to India's rapid industrial growth and associated chemical risks, these training modules are vital. Effective management and timely response are key to minimizing public health and environmental impacts, underscoring the need for substantial training and strategic planning in tackling chemical emergencies.

