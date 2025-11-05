India Upskilling Public Health: New Modules for Chemical Emergency Response

The Centre has unveiled new training modules aimed at enhancing the preparedness of public health professionals for swift responses to chemical hazards. Developed in collaboration with the National Centre for Disease Control and the National Disaster Management Authority, these modules are supported by the World Health Organization India.

The program comprises three specialized modules focusing on preparedness, surveillance, and response to chemical emergencies. Each district is expected to form a Chemical Emergency Rapid Response Team, integrating personnel from health and emergency services.

In response to India's rapid industrial growth and associated chemical risks, these training modules are vital. Effective management and timely response are key to minimizing public health and environmental impacts, underscoring the need for substantial training and strategic planning in tackling chemical emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)