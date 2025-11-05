Sound Waves: A New Hope for Diabetes Wounds

High-energy sound waves, known as extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT), are revolutionizing treatment for diabetes patients with chronic foot wounds. A study by Spanish researchers highlights that when combined with standard care, ESWT can triple the rate of complete healing.

ESWT employs acoustic energy, enhancing the formation of new blood vessels and supporting tissue regeneration while mitigating inflammation and scarring. Conducted as outpatient procedures without anesthesia, the therapy was tested on 672 patients, revealing significant improvements in 336 who received ESWT in addition to conventional wound care.

With diabetes-related non-healing foot ulcers threatening amputation for up to 40% of patients, this innovative therapy offers a critical advancement in managing a debilitating condition that vastly impacts quality of life, offering hope to millions globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)