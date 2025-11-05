U.S. Payrolls Rebound Sharply Amid Government Shutdown Impact

The latest ADP employment report reveals that U.S. private payrolls swelled by 42,000 jobs in October, reversing a dismal 29,000 drop the previous month.

While economists, surveyed by Reuters, had predicted a modest increase of 28,000, the ADP findings surpassed expectations. Nonetheless, experts advise caution due to methodological differences and limitations inherent in the data.

The ongoing government shutdown has delayed the September employment statistics, potentially affecting the forthcoming October report. Persistent doubts grow regarding the availability and accuracy of federal economic data amidst these circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)