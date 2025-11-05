Left Menu

U.S. Payrolls Rebound Sharply Amid Government Shutdown Impact

In October, U.S. private payrolls surged by 42,000 jobs, recovering from a 29,000 job decline in September, according to the ADP report. Though promising, discrepancies with official government data due to a prolonged shutdown caution economists against fully relying on these figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The latest ADP employment report reveals that U.S. private payrolls swelled by 42,000 jobs in October, reversing a dismal 29,000 drop the previous month.

While economists, surveyed by Reuters, had predicted a modest increase of 28,000, the ADP findings surpassed expectations. Nonetheless, experts advise caution due to methodological differences and limitations inherent in the data.

The ongoing government shutdown has delayed the September employment statistics, potentially affecting the forthcoming October report. Persistent doubts grow regarding the availability and accuracy of federal economic data amidst these circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

