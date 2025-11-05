Swift Action Contained Typhoid Outbreak in Tshwane, Says Water Ministry

The Ministry of Water and Sanitation (DWS) has praised the City of Tshwane, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), and other key partners for their coordinated and swift response to the recent typhoid fever outbreak affecting the Hammanskraal, Bronkhorstspruit, and East Pretoria regions.

Since January 2025, a total of 48 confirmed cases of typhoid fever have been reported across these areas. The government has since mobilised a multi-agency task team to investigate, contain, and prevent further spread of the disease.

Following a high-level meeting on 3 November 2025, chaired by Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina, alongside Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlholo, and attended by Gauteng MEC Jacob Mamabolo and Tshwane Acting Executive Mayor Eugene Modise, the Ministry reaffirmed that the city’s water supply is not the source of infection.

Water Supply Declared Safe After Extensive Testing

Preliminary investigations, led by the City of Tshwane’s water quality team and verified by NICD and DWS, confirm that no traces of Salmonella Typhi—the bacterium responsible for typhoid fever—have been found in any part of the city’s water distribution network.

Water samples from key sources, including Magalies Water, Rand Water, boreholes, and water tankers, all tested negative for contamination. The results dispelled public fears that the municipal water system was linked to the outbreak.

“The Ministry welcomes the City’s ongoing efforts to ensure continuous water quality monitoring and early detection systems to prevent contamination,” the department said in a statement.

The Ministry further noted that independent oversight will be strengthened by engaging the Water Research Commission (WRC) and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to conduct external verification and monitoring of water safety in the affected regions.

Persistent Water Supply Challenges in Focus

Despite the confirmed safety of the city’s water supply, officials acknowledged ongoing challenges with water infrastructure performance in certain areas, particularly around Bronkhorstspruit and Hammanskraal.

The Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works is currently operating at 38 megalitres per day (ML/d)—well below its design capacity of 54 ML/d—due to aging infrastructure and mechanical inefficiencies. The Ministry expressed concern that this situation contributes to inconsistent water supply and storage issues, which in turn can affect community hygiene and sanitation.

“The Ministry welcomes the City’s intervention plan to restore the Bronkhorstspruit plant to full operational capacity and its future plans to upgrade the facility,” the statement added.

The Klipdrift Package Plant, designed to improve water availability in Hammanskraal, is nearing completion. The project forms part of the government’s broader intervention plan to stabilise water provision, particularly in communities that previously experienced cholera and typhoid outbreaks.

Protecting Public Health: Learning from Past Outbreaks

Minister Pemmy Majodina expressed deep concern that the current typhoid cases are emerging in a community that only recently recovered from a cholera outbreak. Both diseases are waterborne and can spread through contaminated water or poor food handling practices.

“The Ministry is concerned that typhoid is reappearing in an area that has recently battled cholera. This highlights the importance of sustained water safety management and public hygiene awareness,” Majodina said.

To prevent future outbreaks, the DWS has instructed municipalities to increase routine water testing, improve infrastructure reliability, and accelerate the repair and upgrading of treatment works and pipelines.

Communities have been urged to refrain from drinking untreated water from rivers, streams, or dams, as such sources are prone to bacterial contamination—especially after heavy rains or sewage overflows.

Ongoing Monitoring and Community Support

The Ministry emphasised that the situation remains under control, with continuous health surveillance and water testing underway in collaboration with the NICD and local health departments.

“Progress is being closely monitored by the Ministry, provincial government, and the City of Tshwane,” DWS said. “In the meantime, areas experiencing intermittent or no water supply will continue to receive water through alternative means such as water tankering, supported by a clear monitoring plan.”

The City of Tshwane has expanded its mobile tankering network to ensure that all affected residents have access to safe drinking water, even in zones where water treatment operations remain under pressure. Regular public briefings are being conducted to maintain transparency and prevent misinformation.

Typhoid Fever: A Public Health Overview

Typhoid fever is a bacterial infection caused by Salmonella enterica serotype Typhi. It is typically spread through contaminated food or water and causes symptoms such as fever, fatigue, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

While treatable with antibiotics, the disease can become severe or even fatal if not diagnosed early. Health officials encourage anyone experiencing symptoms, particularly those living in affected regions, to seek medical attention immediately.

Public health experts from the NICD stress that clean water, good sanitation, and hand hygiene are the most effective defences against typhoid and other waterborne illnesses.

Infrastructure Rehabilitation and Long-Term Solutions

In addition to short-term containment, the DWS is focusing on long-term infrastructure upgrades to improve water security in the Tshwane region. Plans include:

Accelerating the rehabilitation of the Bronkhorstspruit and Rooiwal Water Treatment Works;

Expanding storage and reticulation capacity to accommodate population growth; and

Integrating smart monitoring systems for early detection of contamination.

The Ministry also reaffirmed its partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government and municipal authorities to implement sustainable solutions under the National Water Resource Strategy (NWRS) framework.

“Access to clean and safe drinking water is not just a public service—it is a human right,” Majodina stated. “We are committed to ensuring that no community is left vulnerable to preventable diseases caused by water insecurity.”

Community Advisory: Preventing Infection

Authorities are urging the public to follow strict hygiene and safety measures, including:

Boiling water before consumption if the source is uncertain;

Regular handwashing with soap and clean water;

Proper food handling, including washing fresh produce;

Safe storage of drinking water in covered containers; and

Reporting any suspected water contamination to municipal authorities immediately.

Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and cooperate with ongoing public health and water quality monitoring efforts.

A Coordinated Effort for Safe Water and Healthy Communities

The Ministry of Water and Sanitation has reiterated that South Africa’s multi-agency response system is functioning effectively to safeguard public health and ensure the continued safety of drinking water in Tshwane and surrounding areas.

Through cooperation between national, provincial, and municipal authorities—supported by scientific institutions—the country is strengthening its resilience against waterborne diseases like typhoid and cholera.