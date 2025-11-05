Kochi Hosts Landmark Diabetes Conference: A Confluence of Global Experts
Kochi will host over 7,000 delegates at the 53rd Annual Conference of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India. Returning to Kerala after 14 years, the event will feature plenary sessions, workshops, and public forums on diabetes research and advancements, drawing international experts and enthusiasts.
Kochi is poised to be the hub of diabetes research innovation as it hosts the 53rd Annual Conference of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India. More than 7,000 delegates from all over the world are expected to attend the event.
Scheduled from November 6th at the Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre, this renowned conference returns to Kerala after a 14-year hiatus. Attendees will include top diabetologists, physicians, researchers, nutritionists, and healthcare professionals.
The conference will feature a comprehensive program of plenary sessions, symposia, workshops, and public forums, with 169 oral presentations and 107 posters selected from a total of 328 abstracts. Justice Devan Ramachandran and Dr. Shashank Joshi will grace the inaugural function as Chief Guest and Guest of Honour respectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
