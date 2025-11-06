Left Menu

South Korea Power Station Collapse Traps Seven

Seven individuals are feared trapped after a structural collapse at a Ulsan power station in South Korea. Two people have been rescued, while the exact count of those missing remains uncertain. A photo shows the mangled steel structure, emphasizing the severity of the incident.

Updated: 06-11-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A large structure at a power station in Ulsan, South Korea, collapsed on Thursday, igniting concerns for seven people feared trapped inside, according to Yonhap News Agency. However, two individuals have already been rescued from the debris.

A local fire official at the scene was unable to provide an exact count of those missing. Initial reports from Yonhap and other media sources indicated six people were missing and possibly trapped beneath the wreckage.

Images circulating in domestic media depict a vast steel framework, twisted and toppled in the southeastern city, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

